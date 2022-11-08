Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Capital Product Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.