Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.