Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36.
Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
About Grosvenor Capital Management
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
