Alliance Global Partners Trims Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price to $7.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.10.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

