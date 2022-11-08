Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $282.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.79.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 3.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $277.02 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $277.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $244.81.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 293.84%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.