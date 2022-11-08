Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

