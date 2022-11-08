Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $240.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $277.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 293.84%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

