OppFi (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OppFi Price Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Insider Activity at OppFi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,868.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 65,140 shares of company stock worth $168,009 in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 204.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

