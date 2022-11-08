Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $154.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.44.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 3.2 %

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.