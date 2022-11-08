GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

