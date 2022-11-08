Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 394,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

