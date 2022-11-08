Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $60.10

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Semtech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Price Performance
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
