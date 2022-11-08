Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $60.10

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Semtech to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Semtech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Semtech has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

