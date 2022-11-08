Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AC. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.82.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

