Cue Health (HLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLTH stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLTH shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 198,489 shares of company stock valued at $690,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cue Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

