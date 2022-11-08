Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $145.86

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CIGI opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after buying an additional 286,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

