Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $145.86

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.86.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.2 %
CIGI opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
