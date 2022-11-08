Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Target Price at $84.89

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.89.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE NEP opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.