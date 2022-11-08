MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,317.00 Average PT from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $940.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $875.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.31. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,711.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.19 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

