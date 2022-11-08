Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Target Price at $71.00

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Trading Up 3.5 %

Baxter International Company Profile

Shares of BAX stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.