Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) PT at $125.27

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 828,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 276.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 93,660 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB opened at $80.22 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

