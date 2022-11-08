Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $106.75

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 552.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 122,386 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

