Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $27.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.