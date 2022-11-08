Financial Review: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $81.09 million 1.46 $31.58 million $2.34 3.94 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.9% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 31.91% 23.87% 7.56% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FinWise Bancorp and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.73%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides line of credit, small business administration loans, term loans, and leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. The company provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. The company operates through 32 branches in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

