Comparing NovaGold Resources (NG) & Its Rivals

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -33.20 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -4.65

NovaGold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 577 2970 3753 78 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 72.40%. Given NovaGold Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -132.46% -4.28% -0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NovaGold Resources rivals beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

