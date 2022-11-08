Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Carbon Streaming to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carbon Streaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 231 1124 1653 57 2.50

Profitability

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 362.71%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 74.81%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -32.63% 17.88% 2.17%

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, suggesting that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.14 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 4.34

Carbon Streaming’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carbon Streaming rivals beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

