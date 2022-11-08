Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Financial Contrast

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene 4,138.77% -819.50% -69.12% AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AngioSoma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 1 4 0 2.80 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clene and AngioSoma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Clene currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,138.26%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Volatility & Risk

Clene has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clene and AngioSoma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $720,000.00 85.47 -$9.74 million $0.21 4.61 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clene.

Summary

Clene beats AngioSoma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

