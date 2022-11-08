Critical Comparison: Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK)

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Maris-Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $34.92 million 1.08 $6.42 million ($0.19) -8.55 Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.98 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies -12.68% -7.77% -4.86% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Maris-Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Senstar Technologies and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maris-Tech beats Senstar Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, prisons, industrial sites, large retailer organizations, banks, and oil and gas facilities; sporting events, including athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets and personnel. Senstar Technologies Ltd. sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Magal Security Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. in September 2021. Senstar Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

