Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $64.18

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BCE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

