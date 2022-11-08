Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $64.18

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BCE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

