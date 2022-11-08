Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $177.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.60.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

