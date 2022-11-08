A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $23,370.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23,370.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research note on Friday. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $10.29 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

