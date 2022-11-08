Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $91.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zendesk stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $130.83.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
