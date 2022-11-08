Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $91.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zendesk Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.