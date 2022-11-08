Johnson Controls International plc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

JCI opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

