Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.45. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

