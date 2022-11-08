Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.45. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
