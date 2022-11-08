Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $83.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.07. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

