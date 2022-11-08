Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDGR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $20.61 on Friday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 123.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 457,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

