PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.22.

PTC stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,654,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,744,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $982,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,613 shares of company stock worth $17,860,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

