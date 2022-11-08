Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PWOD opened at $24.36 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

