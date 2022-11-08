PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $230.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

