Oppenheimer Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $20.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $25.07. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $92.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $108.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $133.40 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,463.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,833.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,801.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,936.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $362,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Booking by 33.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

