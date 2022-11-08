Zacks Research Comments on Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

