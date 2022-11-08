Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MidCap Financial Investment Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIC)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for MidCap Financial Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MidCap Financial Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.12 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

