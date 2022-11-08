Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.07 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

