Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 89.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.