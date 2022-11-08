Modine Manufacturing Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
