Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.