Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the software maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.6 %

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.