American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Superconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Superconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Superconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

American Superconductor Stock Up 2.7 %

AMSC stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

