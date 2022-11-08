Westlake Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Westlake in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.53. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $20.13 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

