FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNK. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of TNK opened at $33.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

