EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 25.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in EnPro Industries by 33.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $20,265,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

