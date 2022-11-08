Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ECL stock opened at $138.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

