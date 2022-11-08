FY2023 EPS Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.68 million for the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

30429 has a 1 year low of C$5.93 and a 1 year high of C$7.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

